WBBPE Primary TET Result: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Monday published the WBBPE Primary TET Result 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test(TET) exam can download the result from the website of WBBPE, wbtetresult.in.

Visit the official website of WBBPE, wbtetresult.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘RESULT OF TET-2017-EXAMINATION, CONDUCTED BY WBBPE’ available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Your WBBPE Primary TET Result will appear on the screen. Save, Download the WBBPE Primary TET Result Take the printout of the WBBPE Primary TET Result for future reference.

Direct Link to Download WBBPE Primary TET Result