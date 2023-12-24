Home

WBBSE Guidelines: Stricter Attendance Rules For State-Run School Teachers; Teaching Staff to be Marked Absent Under These Circumstances

From the next academic year onwards, stringent attendance regulations will be implemented for teachers across all state-operated junior high schools and secondary schools in West Bengal.

West Bengal School Attendance Rules: From the next academic year onwards, stringent attendance regulations will be implemented for teachers across all state-operated junior high schools and secondary schools in West Bengal. The same rule will be applicable for all the state-aided schools in Bengal. As per a notification published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), from the next academic year, the teachers will have to be present at their respective school 10 minutes ahead of the beginning of the scheduled school hours.

It is mandatory for the Head of the Institution and all staff of the schools(teaching and non-teaching) to attend the morning prayer assembly(10.40-10.50 hours) and they will be marked late if they arrive after 10.40 AM. i.e. if any teacher registers his or her attendance after 10.40 AM will be marked “late” for the day.

Bengal to have stricter attendance rules for state-run school teachers

The appointed hour of a school shall be 15 (fifteen) minutes before the commencement of class teaching, i.e. 10.35 A.M.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will be marked absent if they arrive later than 11.15 A.M

On no account, can the teaching and non-teaching staff leave the School premises before 4.30 P.M., if not on official assignment vide Memo No. N/8/212(W.B.B.S.E) dated 20.03.2013 and provisions of RTE ACT, 2009. Vide The Kolkata Gazette Notification 214/SE dated 08.03.2018, it is the duty of all teaching and non-teaching staff of the Institution to abide by the code of conduct (Rule 4) mentioned therein. “Every teacher or non-teaching staff shall abide by the orders or circulars issued by the concerned authority as to punctuality, regular attendance, and attendance at assembly prayer, taking allotted classes, completion of syllabus and other instructions contained in such orders or circulars.” “Every teacher or non-teaching staff shall participate collectively and individually in national programmes or events like Republic Day, Independence Day, and cultural events like drama, sports, and exhibitions etc., held within the Institutions, and extend his support to the best of his ability in the interest of joyful learning by the students and to generate a congenial atmosphere in the Institution.”

No teacher and non-teaching staff should behave on such a manner inside/outside the school premises, that is unbecoming of their post.

The Head of the institution, Assistant Head Master/Assistant Head Mistress, and Assistant teachers are to take classes as per rules orders /circulars issued by the Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal/WBBSE.

Students are being strictly forbidden to bring mobile/smartphones inside the school premises.

Teachers are being requested to refrain from using mobile/smartphones inside classrooms and laboratories during the course of teaching learning process to ensure that students attention is not diverted.

The 10 minutes between 10.40 a.m. and 10.50 a.m. will be mandatorily scheduled as a “prayer period”, where the attendance of all the teachers and non-teaching staff will be mandatory. The notification also stated that all teachers will have to be mandatorily present at the school till 4 p.m. even if his or her scheduled period is over before that.

There will also be restrictions on the use of mobile phones or bluetooth devices inside classrooms.

Smartphones as “teaching aids” can be used in the classrooms only after obtaining written permission from the higher authorities.

To know more, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

