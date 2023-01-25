Home

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 Changed for THIS Exam | Check New Exam Date Here

The exam date has been changed in view of the bye-elections. WBBSE has issued a notice in this regard on the official website--wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Date 2023 changed for History Exam

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE board exam for the Class 10th History paper is rescheduled. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam will now be held on February 27. The exam date has been changed in view of the bye-elections. WBBSE has issued a notice in this regard on the official website–wbbse.wb.gov.in. Check the revised West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2023 and the notice below.

“It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date,” stated the official notice.

As per the West Bengal Madhyamik Routine 2023, the West Bengal board class 10 examination will begin on February 23 and go on till March 4, 2023 in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.