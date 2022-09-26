WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Exam Schedule Latest Update: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the examination schedule for the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha( Secondary Examination), 2023 for both regular and external. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check and download WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th exam dates by visiting the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Know How to Register at upneet.gov.in

According to the schedule, the WBBSE Class 10th examination will be held between February 23 till March 4, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

Direct Link: WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Exam Date

WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th Exam Schedule: Check Exam Dates Here

Check Name of the Subject and Exam Date Here

First Language: February 23, 2023

Second Language: February 24, 2023

Geography: February 25, 2023

History: February 27, 2023

Life Science: February 28, 2023

Mathematics: March 2, 2023

Physical Science: March 3, 2023

Optional Elective Subject: March 04, 2023

"Examination in Music Vocal & Music Instrumental will be of two hours fifteen minutes duration for theoretical portion. The venue, date, and hour of the practical examination in these subjects(which will be held at Kolkata Only) will be announced later," reads the official notification. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of WBBSE.