WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date and time of WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 for Class 10th students. The Board will be declaring the Class 10 result on July 20 at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the WBBSE Class 10 board exam can check the results on the official website – wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Board announced that there will be no merit list this time. "There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of WBBSE said in the official notification.

WBBSE Result 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Exam Cancelled

On June 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the cancellation of Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WBBSE Class 10 board exams were supposed to be conducted from June 1, 2021.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: How to Check Class 10 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Madhyamik (Class 10) results tab

Step 3: Enter details like roll number, registration number, verification code etc. as required

Step 4: Click on Submit to Log in

Step 5: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result will be on the screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference.

Last year, WBBSE Madhyamik Results were announced on 16 July 2020, for Class 10 examinations held between February 18 and March 13, 2020. The pass percentage was recorded at 86.34 per cent, in which boys outperformed girls. The pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 86.07 per cent.