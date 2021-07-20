WBBSE WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 via press conference from the Kolkata headquarters. Class 10 students awaiting their West Bengal Board Madhyamik results will be able to download marksheets at 10 AM from the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. Announcing the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 date, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said that there will be no merit list this time. “There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday,” he said in the notification.Also Read - West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Results 2021: Board Announces Format for Evaluation of Class 10 And Class 12 | Detail Here

Here are the live updates:

9.32 AM: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 DECLARED

Students will be able to download the WB Madhyamik Marksheet from 10 AM on the official websites.

9.18 AM: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 – Websites to Check WB Results

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

9.17 AM: Press Conference to Begin Shortly

West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 press conference will begin shortly. Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the results.

9.09 AM: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today

Click here to download your West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 marksheet.

8.56 AM: How To Collect Marksheets?

WBBSE 10th results are announced, heads of schools will collect the students’ pass certificates, marksheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20. However, students will not be allowed to collect their documents from the school yet.

8.40 AM: What is the 50:50 formula?

The West Bengal Board adopted a 50:50 formula to evaluate Class 10 students and announce the Madhyamik result. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be declared based on Class 9 giving it 50 per cent weightage, while the other 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 10 internal assessment (unit tests, preboards, homework, projects etc).

8.36 AM: How to download WBBSE 10th Result 2021?

Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in Click on the link to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Key in your credentials and login WB Madhyamik Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future use

8.28 AM: Approximately, 12 lakh students have registered themselves for class 10 examinations this year. For more details, students can visit the official website for West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result, i.e., wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board had cancelled the WBBSE 10th exams due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the state. Following this, West Bengal State Government had decided to declare WB 10th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. Marks obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams have been considered for preparing results.