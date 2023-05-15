Home

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 DATE AND TIME: WB 10th Class Result on This Date on wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Soon after the formal announcement of the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Photo-PTI

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date has been confirmed. The candidates who have appeared for the WBBSE class 10 examination must note that the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will be out on May 19. As per the official notice released by the West Bengal Madhyamik Board, the WB 10th Results will be declared on May 19, 2023, at 10 AM through a press conference.

Soon after the formal announcement of the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result link would be activated around 12 Noon. The results will be declared by WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly.

How to check WB Madhyamik result 2023:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to the official portal, wbresults. nic. to look for your WB Madhyamik result 2023 Once you land on the homepage, select the ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 WB Board’ link. Enter your respective credentials such as Roll, number, and date of birth. Press the “Submit” button and this will get you to your result page Madhyamik WBBSE result 2023. You can take a printout or save a screenshot of Madhyamik’s result in 2023 and save it for your future purposes.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

Date May 19, 2023.

Time Press Conference – 10 AM

Result Link – 12 Noon

Where to check: wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Once the result is declared, candidates would need to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details to download their WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023.

The WBBSE conducted the West Bengal Class 10 Exams 2023 from February 23, 2023, to March 4, 2023. The result for nearly 7 lakh candidates will be declared this week. Keep a check here for the latest updates on West Bengal Results 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.