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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Date: West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result on this date; how to check scores

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Date: West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result on this date; how to check scores

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 date has been announced. Check the latest updates here.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result 2026 dates. According to the official notice, the board will declare the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2026(WBBSE West Bengal Class 10 result 2026) on the official website https://wbbse.wb.gov.in on May 8, 2026. All those students who have appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026, can access the results from the website, once released.

“The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is glad to announce that the results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026 will be published on 08th May, 2026 (Friday). Further details shall be intimated in due course. All examinees are advised to remain in touch only with the official communications of the Board for timely updates regarding result access and related instructions,’ reads the press release published by the board on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the Hompage look for the link that reads, “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 .”

.” Enter your login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

Over nine lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination. To access the West Bengal Class 10th Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number, date of birth, and other key credentials. This year, the board examinations were held from February 2 to 12, 2026. It is to be noted that several board including CBSE has announced the Class 10th result.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned in the Class 10 Marksheet?

The WB Madhyamik Class 10th marksheet will include details such as the

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Name of the candidate

Marks obtained by the candidate

Pass/ Fail Status

Marks Obtained

Roll number of the student

School Name

Board Name

Grade

The result can also be accessed through the Board’s official websites, as well as on DigiLocker. Along with the result, the board will announce the pass percentage. For more details, visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

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