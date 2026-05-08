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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared; 86.8% pass percentage recorded in WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared; 86.8% pass percentage recorded in WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result 2026 today, May 8, 2026.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared; 86.8% pass percentage recorded in WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result 2026 today, May 8, 2026. Students can access the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2026(WBBSE West Bengal Class 10 result 2026) by visiting the official website https://wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.83%. Meanwhile, 131 students have obtained top 10 ranks. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. The WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Board result can be checked via Digilocker and the official website. This year, the board examination was held from February 2 to 12, 2026.

What was the recorded pass percentage?

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared LIVE: WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result OUT at wbresults.nic.in; how to check via Digilocker

This year’s examination was held from February 2 to February 12 at over 2,600 centres across the state.

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Who topped the WB Madhyamik Result?

Abhirup Bhadra of Sarada Vidyamandir in Uttar Dinajpur district bagged the first rank, securing 698 of 700 marks. Priyotosh Mukhopadhyay of Sarojinidevi Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Birbhum was declared second with 696 marks. The third rank was shared by three students. A total of 131 students secured the top 10 ranks, of whom 28 were girls.

Kalimpong recorded the highest percentage at 95.01, followed by Purba Medinipur at 94.02 and Kolkata at 92.31. In last year’s Madhyamik Pariksha, 86.56 per cent of the 9.84 lakh students were declared successful, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly said, PTI reported.

Also Read: WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2026: Abhirup Bhadra tops, check toppers’ names, ranks, marks obtained here

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

Go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 .”

.” Enter your login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned in Class 10 Marksheet?

Name of the student

The pass percentage of the student

Roll number of the student

Marks obtained

Grade

Subject-wise marks

Name of the subject

Name of the school

Board name

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