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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result today at wbresults.nic.in; how to check via Digilocker

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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result today at wbresults.nic.in; how to check via Digilocker

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result 2026 has been released. Check the pass percentage and other details here.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result today at wbresults.nic.in; how to check via Digilocker(Photo Credit: AI Generated)

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result 2026 today, May 8, 2026. According to the official notice, the board will declare the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2026(WBBSE West Bengal Class 10 result 2026) on the official website https://wbbse.wb.gov.in on May 8, 2026. All those students who have appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026, can access the results from the website once released.

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: How to Check Class 10 Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

and wbresults.nic.in. On the Hompage look for the link that reads, “ West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 .”

.” Enter your login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

Over nine lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination. To access the West Bengal Class 10th Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number, date of birth, and other key credentials. This year, the board examinations were held from February 2 to 12, 2026.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded as 86.83%. Stay tuned to this live blog to check the scorecard.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned in the WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Marksheet

Name of the student

The pass percentage of the student

Roll number of the student

Marks obtained

Grade

Subject-wise marks

Name of the subject

Name of the school

Board name

Load More

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