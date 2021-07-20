Kolkata: The West Bengal Board is all set to announce the WB Class 10 Results 2021 today. According to the reports, the board will announce the results at 10 am. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. wbresults.nic.in. Approximately, 12 lakh students have registered themselves for class 10 examinations this year. Students can get more details on West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result from the official website of the state board, wbresults.nic.in.Also Read - West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Results 2021: Board Announces Format for Evaluation of Class 10 And Class 12 | Detail Here

Announcing the date of the release of the results, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in a notification that the mark sheets will be released on July 20 following a press meeting.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The WB Madhyamik Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the WB Madhyamik Result 2021 and take its printout for future use

The board exams were cancelled earlier due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the state. Following which, West Bengal State Government had decided to declare WB 10th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. Marks obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams have been considered for preparing results.