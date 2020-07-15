WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the result of Class 10 exams 2020 on official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the aforementioned websites and check their results. In case these websites are down due to heavy traffic, students may check their WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 in a while. Also Read - West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 to be Out Soon at wbbse.org | Check Here Timings, Passing Criteria, Steps to Check Scores

In order to be deemed passed in West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, students will need to obtain atleast 25 per cent of marks. This year, over 10 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exam of which nearly six lakh were girls. The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18-27. Also Read - West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2020: WBBSE to Announce The Result Tomorrow, Check on wbbse.org

Steps to check WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Also Read - BJP’s West Bengal Poll Campaign Film Enacts Rape Scene, Report Sought After Video Goes Viral

Step 1: Visit the official website wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your Madhyamik Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12th results on July 17.