WBBSE Exams 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have released the exam dates for class 10 and class 12 2021, respectively for both regular and external exams.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the West Bengal Class 10 and West Bengal Class 12 datesheets below:

West Bengal Class 10 Time Table:

West Bengal Board Class 12 Time Table:

As per the notice, the Madhyamik exam will be held from June 1 (11:45 am to 3 pm), while for Uchha Madhyamik, the exam will be held on June 15 (10 am to 1:15 pm). During the exam, 15 minutes will be given to students exclusively to read the question papers.

The exam for computer application will be held for the duration of two hours and 45 minutes, for the theory exam and the practical exam will be by schools respectively. The dates of physical education and social service and work education will be announced later, as per the official notice.

The candidates must note that all practical exams for class 12 will be held between March 10 and March 31. The official notice said, “The council may, if necessary, change the above dates with due intimation to all concerned.”