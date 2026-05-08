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WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2026: Abhirup Bhadra tops, check toppers names, ranks, marks obtained here

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2026: Abhirup Bhadra tops, check toppers’ names, ranks, marks obtained here

The WBBSE on Friday published the Class 10 examination results on its official websites, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.83 percent among regular candidates this year. Abhirup Bhadra topped the exam, scoring 698 marks and securing 99.71 percent.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2026 Abhirup Bhadra tops, check toppers’ list, ranks, marks obtained here | Image: X

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the Class 10 board exam results. Students who appeared in the examination can visit the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in — and check their results. The Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.83 percent among regular candidates this year.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared LIVE: WBBSE West Bengal WB Board Class 10th Result OUT at wbresults.nic.in; how to check via Digilocker

WB Board WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Kalimpong Emerged As The Best-Performing District

Students of Kalimpong district performed better than those of other districts of the state and made it the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 95.10 percent. Kalimpong is followed by 92.31 percent. A total of 131 students from 19 districts made it to the top 10 merit list, including 103 boys and 28 girls.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 (Out): Toppers’ List

Rank 1: Abhirup Bhadra — 698 marks (99.71%)

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Rank 2: Priyatosh Mukherjee — 696 marks (99.43%)

Rank 3: Ankan Kumar Jana, Mainak Mandal

Rank 4: Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, Soham

Rank 5: Dwaipayan

Abhirup Bhadra, who hails from Uttar Dinajpur, has emerged as the topper of the state with 698 marks, securing 99.71 percent. Priyatosh Mukherjee secured the second rank with 696 marks and 99.43 percent. He hails from Birbhum.

Three students, including Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal, jointly secured the third position. The fourth rank was secured by Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, and Soham. The Dwaipayan secured the fifth rank.

WB Board WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Here’s How To Check Results

Go to the official website of the board – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage search and click on the “Class 10 Results 2026” link.

Enter your login details such as roll number and captcha code.

Click on the submit button to view the result.

The result will appear on the device

Download and save it for future use.

Students can visit the IE Education portal for more details on passing marks, toppers and other updates

Students must note that students consists of marks of all subjects. They should be stay aware of the fact that online results will be provisional. Students have to collect the hard copy of the results from their respective schools. The marksheet will display student’s name, roll number and date of birth.

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