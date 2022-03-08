Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released revised schedule for the state board class 12 examinations to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). In a notification issued on Monday, the council said that dates for some Class 12 papers have been changed to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) examination. Some of the papers for which dates have been revised include chemistry, statistics, economics among others.Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: Assam Govt Cancels Class 12 And Class 10 Exams

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2021: Last Date to Upload Internal Assessment Marks Extended to June 28. Details Here

Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in COVID-19 cases. With the coronavirus tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.

As the National Testing Agency has decided to hold (Main) between April 16 and 21, the council revised its dates for chemistry, statistics, economics among other papers to enable the students appear for the entrance exam as well, the WBCHSE president said. All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added.