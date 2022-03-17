WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2022: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state have been changed. Giving more details, she said that no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls and added that the exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26.Also Read - I See Mamata As A Leader of Future: Shatrughan Sinha

Mamata Banerjee told the media, “Dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state changed; no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls. The exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26.” Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Hints At Rescheduling WB Board Class 12 Exams Due to By-Elections

West Bengal | Dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state changed; no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls. The exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26: CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/84ewZ1pcFJ — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Also Read - Accommodate Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine In Indian Colleges: Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi

The exam dates were revised as the by-polls in Asansol and Ballygunge will take place on April 12. The WBCHSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from April 2-26.