WBCHSE HS Result 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Board is all set to announce the WB HS Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The Uchcha Madhyamik results will be announced via press conference in the Council premises at Vidyasagar Bhavan. The link to download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021 for students will be made available at 4 PM on the official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

To check the WBCHSE HS Result 2021, students need the following details handy – name, roll number, marks and other details as asked. The WB HS result online will be a provisional one. School heads will be able to collect the WBCHSE marksheets from camps from 11 AM on July 23.

However, in case you do not have internet access or are unable to check the websites for some reason, there are other ways to get your West Bengal Board Uchcha Madhyamik scorecard.

West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021: How to Check Result on Phone

WBCHSE 12th result 2021 via SMS

Class 12 students can check their scores simply through SMS. Here are the steps:

On your SMS portal, type WB12 <space> registration number

<space> Send it to 56070, 5676750 or 56263

You will receive your WB 12th Result 2021 scorecard on SMS shortly.

WBCHSE 12th result 2021 on APP

West Bengal Board has also made arrangements for WBCHSE 12th Result to be available on a private result hosting app. The app is available on Google Play Store. Students can find more details regarding the app on WBCHSE website.

Alternative Websites For West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021