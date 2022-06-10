West Bengal HS Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The wait for WBCHSE HS Result 2022 will soon for over as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the WBCHSE 12 Result 2022 today (June 10). The West Bengal HS Result 2022 will be announced at 11 am on Friday on the state education board’s official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Once the result is declared, students can download WBCHSE Board 12th result 2022 marksheet on the official websites. After the formal announcement of the West Bengal Board Class 12 (HS) result, the WBCHSE HS Result 2022 will be available for download at 12 PM. The West Bengal Board exams for class 12th were held from April 2 to April 26. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates with regard to West Bengal HS Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage, etc.Also Read - MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Declared: Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result At megresults.nic.in; How To Check

WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:17 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: The WBCHSE HS Result 2022 will be shortly declared.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: When will West Bengal HS Result 2022 marksheet be available to download | Students must note that the WB HS result link will be activated at 12 PM, so the WBCHSE HS Result 2022 marksheet will be available for download at the same time.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: List of websites to check West Bengal 12th Result

    wbresults.nic.in

    wbchse.nic.in

  • 7:16 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: Shortly the WBCHSE HS Result 2022 is declared, the toppers list and pass percentage of WBCHSE Board 12th result 2022 will be announced.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2022 LIVE: The West Bengal HS Result 2022 will be declared today and the WBCHSE Board 12th Result marksheet will be available for download at 12 PM. This means even though the West Bengal education board may announce the confirmation of the WBCHSE HS Result being declared at 11 AM, the WB HS Result link will be activated at 12 PM.