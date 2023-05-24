ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Class 12 Result DECLARED At wbresults.nic.in, Direct Link, Websites
live

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Class 12 Result DECLARED At wbresults.nic.in, Direct Link, Websites

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Class 12 Result To Be Out At wbresults.nic.in. Follow india.com for latest updates on pass percentage, toppers, etc.

Updated: May 24, 2023 12:13 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

WBCHSE, WBCHSE board, WBCHSE result, WBCHSE HS Result 2023, WBCHSE, wb 12th result, wb 12th result update, wb HS result, 12th result, board exams, board exams 2023, wb HS result date, wb HS result time, west bengal board, west bengal school result, wb HS result 2023, west bengal HS result 2023, west bengal 12th board result 2023, 12th result 2023 west bengal board, wb HS result 2023 date west bengal board, WBCHSE west bengal HS result date, HS result 2023 west bengal board, HS result 2023, West Bengal Class 12 result 2023, WB HS Result Link, West Bengal HS Result Link, WBCHSE, WB Board, Board Result, West Bengal HS Toppers, West Bengal HS Toppers list, West Bengal 12th Toppers, HS Result, WBCHSE Toppers list, exam result, West Bengal, wbresults.nic.in
West Bengal 12th Result 2023: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them. as the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 will soon be declared.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary results 2023 on today, May 24 at 12:30 PM. The WBCHSE HS result will be available for download on the official website — wbresults.nic.in and app WBCHSE Results 2023. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to access the West Bengal Class 12 result 2023 by entering their registration number. West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted from March 12 to March 27. WBCHSE 12th result 2023 scorecard will include student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, result status and more.

Live Updates

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Students will be soon able to download their WB 12th Result 2023 from the official website – wbchse.nic.in. DIRECT LINK To Check WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be published here.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2023 DECLARED Press Conference begins

    The West Bengal Class 12 results 2023 declared via press conference. Students will be able to access scorecards online at wbresults.nic.in.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2023: When will the press conference for WB Class 12 be held?

    The West Bengal board will hold a press conference at 12 pm in which results will be officially announced. After that, students can go to board websites and check their marks.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2023: How to check West Bengal Class 12 Result through mobile app

    Students can also check their results by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    WBCHSE HS Result 2023: How to check West Bengal 12th result 2023?

    Visit the WB 12th official website – wbresults.nic.in.

    On the homepage, click on the link for results.

    Enter the credentials required.

    WB HS 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2023: Official websites

    wbresults.nic.in

    wbchse.wb.gov.in

    indiaresults.com

    results.shiksha

    technoindiagroup.com

    bengali.abplive.com

    bengali.news18.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.