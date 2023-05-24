By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Class 12 Result To Be Out At wbresults.nic.in, How To Check Marks Online
WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Class 12 Result To Be Out At wbresults.nic.in. Follow india.com for latest updates on pass percentage, toppers, etc.
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary results 2023 on today, May 24 at 12:30 PM. The WBCHSE HS result will be available for download on the official website — wbresults.nic.in and app WBCHSE Results 2023. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to access the West Bengal Class 12 result 2023 by entering their registration number. West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted from March 12 to March 27. WBCHSE 12th result 2023 scorecard will include student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, result status and more.
Also Read:
- RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Rajasthan Board 10 Results To Be Announced By This Date at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Likely Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score
- WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10 Result DECLARED At Wbresults.Nic.In; 86.15% Pass Exam
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.