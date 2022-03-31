WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams Latest News: As per the earlier schedule, the West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams will begin on April 2. This year, an estimated 7.45 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 examinations.Also Read - WBCHSE HS Result 2021 DECLARED: How to Check West Bengal Board 12th Result on Your Phone, DIRECT LINK Here

Interestingly, the students this time will appear for the exams in their respective schools and not in other institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The students must note that the WBCHSE conducts the 'Uchcha Madhyamik Pariksha', popularly known as the higher secondary (HS) examination, for Class 12 students.

“Examinees will write the papers at home centres (own schools) as certain covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years,” WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The West Bengal Board exams could not be held last year due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic and results were declared after the board worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.

Prior to this, the HS exams had commenced before the pandemic struck in 2020 and had to be scrapped midway forcing the WBCHSE to devise a mechanism to award marks for the cancelled tests. This year’s offline exams were initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 20.

However, as certain dates of JEE (Main) clashed with the schedule, some of them were changed and the examinations will now continue up to April 27.