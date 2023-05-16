Home

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared On May 24 At wbchse.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12th Result 2023 on May 24.

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 (Photo: PTI)

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12th Result 2023 on May 24. The WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared on the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in at 12.30 PM on May 24 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, the WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared on May 19 (Friday). Once the result is declared, candidates would need to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details to download their WBBSE Class 12th Result 2023.

WBCHSE 12th Result 2023: How to download marksheet/check scorecard

Go to the official portal – wbresults. nic. – to check WBCHSE 12th Result Once you land on the homepage, select the ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2023 WB Board’ link. Enter your respective credentials such as Roll, number, and date of birth. Press the “Submit” button and this will get you to your result page WBBSE HS Result 2023. You can take a printout or save a screenshot of WBCHSE result in 2023 and save it for your future purposes.

WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 date and time

WBCHSE 12th Result Date: May 24 (Wednesday)

WBCHSE 12th Result Time: 12.30 PM

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: Websites to check result

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: May 19 (Friday)

Time of Press Conference: 10 AM

The WBBSE conducted the West Bengal Class 10 Exams 2023 from February 23, 2023, to March 4, 2023. The result for nearly 7 lakh candidates will be declared this week. Keep a check here for the latest updates on West Bengal Results 2023.

