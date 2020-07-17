WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has finally announced the result for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exam on Friday, July 17. The results were announced via press conference at around 3:30 PM, however, the students can check their scores via websites and SMS from 4 pm.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared Class 12 exam results. This year the merit list of Class 12 will not be announced. — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

This year, the pass percentage climbed to 90.13%, highest so far said reports.

How to check your result via official website:

Step 1: First students need to visit the wbchse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, they need to click on the link stating the WBCHSE Result 2020

Step 3: Then, they must enter their credentials

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: You can download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 or take a print for reference.

Alternate websites to check result:

1) exametc.com

2) results.shiksha

3) westbengal.shiksha

4) west-bengal.indiaresults.com

Students can send SMS to the following numbers in the format mentioned below to get their results.

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750

How to check scores via ‘WBCHSE Results 2020’ app

Step 1: Go to playstore, install the ‘WBCHSE Results 2020’ app

Step 2: Now, open the result login window

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number, registration number

Step 4: Fill the captcha code

Step 5: Enter submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

A total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exam. Papers of major subjects like physics, accountancy, chemistry, geography were cancelled by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created havoc across the country. For the cancelled papers, students will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had given before the COVID-19 induced lockdown.