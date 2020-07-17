WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has on Friday declared the WBCHSE Class 12 results 2020 or West Bengal HS Result 2020. Uchcha Madhyamik students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of West Bengal Board – wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. Also Read - West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: Alternative Ways to Check Class 12 Scores if Official Website is Down | Details Here

This year, the West Bengal Board will not announce the merit list for Class 12 Science, Arts and Commerce streams in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The press briefing is underway and the pass percentage for 2020 will be announced shortly.

In 2019, a total of 86.92% students passed the West Bengal HS 12th exam.

How to get West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Marksheet?

Students need to download their provisional marksheet from the WBCHSE website and keep it safe to carry it with them for obtaining the actual marksheet.

Students can get their marksheets from their respective distribution camps on July 31, 2 PM onwards. The marksheet is crucial for Class 12 students during the admission process in colleges.

Evaluation of cancelled exams

For the cancelled exams in subjects like physics, accountancy, chemistry, geography, students will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers they had appeared for.

Here’s how to check your WBCHSE 12th Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for WBCHSE Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your credentials in the required fields and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference.