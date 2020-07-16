WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 : The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has decided to release the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 at 3.30 PM on Friday (July 17). Also Read - WBCHSC West Bengal Class 12 Results 2018: West Bengal Board 12th Result Declared at wbchse.nic.in, wbbse.org

Once the results are declared, the students can check their score on the board's official websites-wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

On Friday, the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 will be announced for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

Alternate websites

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their score on other websites as well.

1) exametc.com

2) results.shiksha

3) westbengal.shiksha

4) west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

This year, the exams were supposed to be conducted in March, but got postponed after Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country.

How to Check WBCHSE Result 2020