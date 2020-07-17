WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020: The Class 12 results of WB board will be released soon by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The result will be out today (Friday) at 3.30 PM. Students are requested to keep a tab on official websites-wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in, in case there are updates on the WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020. Notably, the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 will be announced for all three streams–Science, Arts and Commerce streams– on the aforementiomned websites. Also Read - West Bengal: 'Governor Acting Like BJP Spokesperson,' Says Mamata on Hemtabad BJP MLA Murder Accusations

Students will need to obtain an overall 30 per cent, to be considered passed in WBBSE HS result 2020. For those who cannot obtain at least 30 per cent of marks will have to appear for a supplementary examination.

How to Check WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: First students need to visit the wbchse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, they need to click on the link stating the WBCHSE Result 2020

Step 3: Then, they must enter their credentials

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: You can download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020 or take a print for reference.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their score on other websites as well.

1) exametc.com

2) results.shiksha

3) westbengal.shiksha

4) west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

This year, the exams were supposed to be conducted in March, but got postponed after Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in the country.