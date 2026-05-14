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WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Declared: How to check WB Class 12 marks via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Declared: How to check WB Class 12 marks via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG

Students can download the WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result link 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Declared: How to check WB Class 12 marks via Digilocker, SMS, UMANG(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

WB HS Result 2026 Download Link: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the West Bengal Class 12 results today, on May 14, 2026. Students can access the West Bengal Class 12th results by visiting the official website. The result has been declared for the 7 lakh candidates. The WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link 2026 is active now. Students can download the WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result link 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

What was the overall pass percentage recorded?

It is to be noted that over 57.20% of students have scored 60 per cent or above. Meanwhile, nearly 30.55% of students have obtained above 70 %. Only 1.13% of students have scored above 90 per cent. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the Science stream was 99.19%. The overall pass percentage recorded in the Commerce stream was 93.67%. The overall pass percentage recorded in the Arts stream was 89.19%.

Also Read: WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in; 91.23% pass, how to check

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Usually, the official website crashes or slows down during the time of result declaration. This situation makes the students anxious. They keep on typing the roll number and scrolling the page to check the result. Altogether, the time is lost. To avoid such situations, students must choose alternative ways to check the board results. Follow the steps given below ot check the WBCHSE West Bengal Result 2026.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: How to check WB Class 12 result download link

Visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.

Click on the submit option.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details, such as roll number, and click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: Details mentioned in the WB Class 12 marks

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check WB Class 12 marks

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via Umang: How to check WB Class 12 marks

Visit https://web.umang.gov.in/ or open the Umang app

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via SMS: How to check WB Class 12 marks

Open SMS in your mobile phone.

Type WB 12 roll number

Now send the message to 5676750

Your result will appear in the form of a message.

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