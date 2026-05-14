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WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in; 91.23% pass, how to check

WBCHSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: The WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link 2026 will be active at 11 am. Check download link, pass percentage here.

Published date india.com Updated: May 14, 2026 2:15 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in; 91.23% pass, how to check
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in today; how to check(Photo Credit: IANS)

WB HS Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare the West Bengal Class 12 results today, on May 14, 2026. Students can access the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results at 10:30 am. The WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link 2026 will be active at 11 am. Students can download the WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result link 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

The hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate, and registration certificate will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 56 distribution centers all over West Bengal on May 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM. The West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2026 will be announced through a press conference, which will be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: List of Websites where one can check WB Class 12 result download link

  • result.wb.gov.in
  • indiaresults.com
  • Digilocker
  • wbchse.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: How to check WB Class 12 result download link

  • Visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link.”
  • Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.
  • Click on the submit option.
  • You will be redirected to a new webpage.
  • Enter the login details, such as roll number, and click on the submit option.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: Details mentioned in the WB Class 12 marks

  • Student’s Name
  • Practical/Internal Marks
  • Centre Code
  • Result Status
  • Enrollment Number
  • Subject Code and Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Total Marks (Maximum)
  • Roll Number
  • Remarks
  • Theory Marks
  • School Code
  • Date of Birth
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Application Number
  • Student Type (Regular/Private)
  • Total Marks Obtained

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check WB Class 12 marks

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
  • Go to the Issued Documents section
  • Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
  • Enter your roll number/application number
  • View and download your digital marksheet

To access the West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026, a student must enter their roll number and date of birth. The board will announce the Stream-wise results along with the overall pass percentage. This year, the board examined from February 12 to 27, 2026. WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2026 Link will be accessible online. For more details, visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Live Updates

  • May 14, 2026 2:15 PM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: While the pass percentage among girls stood at 92.47 per cent, boys recorded a pass percentage of 89.71 per cent.

    As many as 64 candidates — including 56 boys and eight girls — featured in the top 10 list. Adrito Pal of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks.

    Jishnu Kundu of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith Purulia and Ritobrata Nath of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the second rank with 495 marks each.

    Candidates dissatisfied with their fourth-semester results would be allowed to reappear in the examination next year after surrendering the current year’s result.

    According to official data, a total of 7,10,811 candidates appeared for the higher secondary examination this year.

    Of them, 6,35,864 students appeared in the final semester examination under the new system, 59,452 candidates took the supplementary examination for the second semester, and 15,495 students appeared under the old annual examination pattern.

    Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari congratulated all students who have passed the higher secondary examination in a post on X.

    “Your hard work, perseverance, and self-confidence have taken the form of success. May the success inspire you to dream even bigger on the path ahead. I wish that your future be bright, that you get success in every field and that you bring glory to your family, society, and state,” he wrote on social media.

  • May 14, 2026 11:36 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Meet WB Class 12 toppers

    Adrito Pal topped the board examination. He scored 496 marks out of 500.

  • May 14, 2026 11:34 AM IST
    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: It is to be noted that over 57.20% of students have scored 60 per cent or above. Meanwhile, nearly 30.55% of students have obtained above 70 %. Only 1.13% of students have scored above 90 per cent.
  • May 14, 2026 11:26 AM IST
    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the Science stream was 99.19%.
    This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the Commerce stream was 93.67%.
    This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the Arts stream was 89.19%.
  • May 14, 2026 11:07 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results pass percentage region-wise

    Pass Percentage

    East Midnapore: 94.19%

    Haldia: 93.84%

    Nadia: 92.68%

    Kolkata: 91.88%

  • May 14, 2026 10:56 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: 91.23% pass the exam

  • May 14, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: How to check WB Class 12 result download link

    • Visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.
    • Look for the link that reads, “Download WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link.”
    • Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.
    • Click on the submit option.
    • You will be redirected to a new webpage.
    • Enter the login details, such as roll number, and click on the submit option.
    • Your result will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • May 14, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check WB Class 12 marks

    • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
    • Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
    • Go to the Issued Documents section
    • Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
    • Enter your roll number/application number
    • View and download your digital marksheet
  • May 14, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in declared

    • May 14, 2026 10:50 AM IST

      WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in; how to check

    About the Author

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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