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WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in; 91.23% pass, how to check
WBCHSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: The WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link 2026 will be active at 11 am. Check download link, pass percentage here.
WB HS Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare the West Bengal Class 12 results today, on May 14, 2026. Students can access the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results at 10:30 am. The WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link 2026 will be active at 11 am. Students can download the WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result link 2026 at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.
The hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate, and registration certificate will be distributed among the concerned institutions from 56 distribution centers all over West Bengal on May 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM. The West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2026 will be announced through a press conference, which will be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: List of Websites where one can check WB Class 12 result download link
- result.wb.gov.in
- indiaresults.com
- Digilocker
- wbchse.wb.gov.in
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: How to check WB Class 12 result download link
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “Download WBCHSE West Bengal HS result link.”
- Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.
- Click on the submit option.
- You will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Enter the login details, such as roll number, and click on the submit option.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026: Details mentioned in the WB Class 12 marks
- Student’s Name
- Practical/Internal Marks
- Centre Code
- Result Status
- Enrollment Number
- Subject Code and Name
- Father’s Name
- Total Marks (Maximum)
- Roll Number
- Remarks
- Theory Marks
- School Code
- Date of Birth
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Application Number
- Student Type (Regular/Private)
- Total Marks Obtained
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check WB Class 12 marks
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
- Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
- Go to the Issued Documents section
- Select West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
- Enter your roll number/application number
- View and download your digital marksheet
To access the West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026, a student must enter their roll number and date of birth. The board will announce the Stream-wise results along with the overall pass percentage. This year, the board examined from February 12 to 27, 2026. WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2026 Link will be accessible online. For more details, visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).
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