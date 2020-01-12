WBHRB Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, WBHRB, has released the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Technologist Grade 3 under the West Bengal Sub-ordinate Health Services on the official website i.e. wbhrb.net.in.

All those who are interested can apply by January 20, 2020.

Here is how you can apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbhrb.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘recruitment for medical technologist’

Step 3: A new page will now appear

Step 4: Click on the ‘apply now’ link

Step 5: Fill the form up

Step 6: Submit the application fee of Rs 160

It must be noted that a total of 863 vacancies have been announced. All those who get selected for the post will be be paid between Rs 7,100 to Rs 37, 600.