WBHRB Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board(WBHRB) has released a recruitment notification under which it will recruit candidates for the post of staff nurse, medical technologies, and various other posts.

Note, the last date to apply for the WBHRB recruitment is Nov 18, 2021. Candidates willing to apply for the WBHRB Recruitment must visit the official website at wbhrb.in.

The online registration has begun on Nov 3 and will end on Nov 18, 2021, by 1 PM. Note, all candidates applying for the various post must check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other relevant details

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The Online Registration for the WBHRB recruitment begins on Nov 3, 2021.

The last day to apply for the WBHRB recruitment is Nov 18, 2021, by 1 PM.

The date of examination is yet to be announced.

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Name of Post

Medical Technologies Grade 3

Staff Nurse Garde 2

Scientific Officer

Medical Officer

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A sum of Rs 210 must be paid as an application fee by a candidate. Meanwhile, according to the government norms, the candidate belonging to the reserved category can avail of concessions.

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria