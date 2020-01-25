WBJEE Admit Card 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the Board’s official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 2 in two phases. The registration process for this exam took place last year between October 18-November 13.

Steps to download WBJEE 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘WBJEE 2020 Admit Card’

Step 3: On the new page, enter all the details asked as well as a security pin

Step 4: Click on ‘Sign In’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 6: Download it and take a copy for future use

Alternatively, click on this link to access the login page directly. By entering your details here, you can download the admit card.

The WBJEE is held annually for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the state of West Bengal. In order to be eligible for this exam, candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognized college or board. Those appearing in 10+ 2 examinations this year can also apply to WBJEE 2020 but they will have to clear their class 12 exam, before counselling, to be considered eligible for the same.