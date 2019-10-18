Kolkata: The West Bengal Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released notification and information bulletin for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 on its official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The online application process for the WBJEE will begin today i.e October 18 and the candidates can apply online till November 13, 2019.

“WBJEE-2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The application for this examination will be received online through this portal from October 18 to November 13 midnight,” read the official notification.

Eligibility

17 years is the minimum age required to appear for WBJEE 2020. There is no upper limit for B.Tech programmes except for Marine Engineering where the upper age limit is 25 years.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, official WBJEE Exam Portal

Find and Click on Link for ‘Registration for WBJEE 2020’

Register yourself by providing details about yourself

You will be provided new login details for the WBJEE 2020 portal

Login using your new credentials onto the exam portal

Fill the WBJEE 2020 application form with necessary details

Upload the supporting documents i.e. passport size photograph and scanned copy of signature

Pay the requisite application fee for WBJEE 2020 (Rs 700 for General, Rs 500 for the reserved category)

Submit the Application Form on the website

Download PDF and take a printout for future reference

Paper I will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper II will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.The candidates need to enter the exam centre 30 minutes before the examination. The candidates need to carry admit card, one passport size colour photograph, and a government ID proof at the time of entering exam centre.