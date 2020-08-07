WBJEE Result 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for WBJEE 2020 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website of WBJEE – wbjeeb.nic.in. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: These Areas in Nadia District to be Under Complete Lockdown From Tomorrow Midnight | Check Details

WBJEE Topper Also Read - Ram Mandir: Sporadic Clashes Erupt in Parts of West Bengal Over Ayodhya Celebrations

The 1st rank in WBJEE 2020 was secured by Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur, a student of Ramkrishna Mission in Deogarh district of West Bengal. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Three Revisions But August 5 Not Exempted, Mamata Govt Will Have to Pay Price, Says BJP

Pass Percentage

A total of 71 per cent students from West Bengal qualified in the WBJEE 2020, while 29 per cent students from other states also cleared the entrance test.

Of them, 51 per cent students from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) cracked West Bengal JEE this year. Meanwhile, qualifying students from other boards included CBSE – 31 per cent, ISC – 3 per cent, other school boards – 15 per cent.

How to check WBJEE 2020 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘WBJEE Results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future use

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes of West Bengal.

This year, around 2,053 seats are vacant in 10 government engineering colleges and around 28,493 seats in 86 private engineering colleges in West Bengal.