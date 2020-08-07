WBJEE 2020 Results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 at 3 PM today. Candidates can check the result, once it is announced, on the board’s official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Also Read - WBJEE 2020 Results to be Declared on August 7 | Check Your Score on wbjeeb.nic.in

Notably, WBJEE 2020 was held on February 2 in offline (OMR-based) mode. There were two papers in the exam: Mathematics (Paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (Paper 2).

Steps to check WBJEE 2020 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘WBJEE Results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the board generally announces WBJEE result in May/June. However, this year, the result got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also, this year, as per the WBJEE, there will be no merit list of successful candidates.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes of West Bengal.