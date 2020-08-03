WBJEE Results 2020: The results of the The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2020 will be declared on August 7 at 3 PM. Soon after the results are out, students can check their score at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Also Read - WBJEE 2016 Admit Card Released: Exams to be held on 17th May, download hall ticket from wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was held this year offline (OMR-based) on February 2. As per updates, the examination had two papers for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the merit list of successful candidates will not be published this year. The counselling of WBJEE 2020 will be done online. The date for this will be notified later. However, some media reports suggest that the counselling session will be conducted in September, and classes may resume in October.

A state-level entrance examination, the WBJEE is held every year for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Universities, Government and private institutions across West Bengal.

Every year, the results of the WBJEE are declared in May or June, but this year it was delayed because of the coronavirus.