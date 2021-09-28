New Delhi: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 counselling procedure has begun from today (September 28). Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling procedure by visiting the official website wbjee.nic.in. WBJEE is a state-level exam that is conducted for the students who want to take admission in undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in the government or in self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.Also Read - CBSE Improvement Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Here

Students with JEE Main 2021 Rank will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 as a counseling fee, while students with WBJEE 2021 rank will have to pay a sum of Rs300.

Eligible candidates need to be ready with the essential documents such as bank details, academic information and others to register for the counselling process.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 Counselling Process: Steps to Register

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link which says, “Registrations for JEE Main and B.Arch courses 2021.

You will be directed to a new page.

Register by providing your credentials such as WB JEE Roll number and password.

Now register for WBJEE counselling by paying the fee depending upon your JEE or WBJEE rank.

Your registration process is completed. Download, save and take a printout for future reference.

Later, eligible candidates are given to fill in their choice and lock their seats. A sum of Rs 5,000 is required to be submitted to lock the seat during the counselling process.

After successful registration students will be allowed to fill in their choices and in case students do not fill any choice, they will not be given seats. All the documents such as class 10, 12 mark sheets, domicile, birth certificate and others are verified. A total of 123 colleges are participating.