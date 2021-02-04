Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced exam dates for WBJEE 2021. According to the date announced by the board, the WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11, 2021. The exam date has been officially announced on the website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Also Read - School Reopening News: West Bengal Government to Resume Schools For Classes 9 to 12 From Feb 12

This year, the exam board will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various courses. The courses are Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture. Candidates would be able to get admission in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State through WBJEE 2021 score.

Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, 2020, and the results were out in August. WBJEE 2021 is delayed due to the global pandemic. The board will conduct the exam with proper Covid 19 SOPs and guidelines.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep tracking the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in for more updates on the application and other details. The state-level Engineering entrance exam will begin soon.