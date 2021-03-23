WBJEE 2021 registration: Aspiring candidates, your attention please!! The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is closing the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 today. Candidates who are interested and eligible should visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in, and register for the same. As per information, the WBJEE 2021 exam will be conducted on July 11, 2021. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How To Register And Documents Required

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has earlier said that the WBJEE 2021 will have two papers. Paper 1 will have Mathematics and Paper 2 will have Physics and Chemistry. However, both the papers will have 100 marks each and will be held as an OMR-based test. The admit card for the WBJEE examination is likely to be released on July 6, 2021. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts on Feb 23, Main Exam on July 11 | Here’s How to Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates must note that those belonging to the general category should pay an application fee of 500, while candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ OBC category are required to pay application fee of 400. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Exam Date To Be Held on 11 July, Check Details Here

As per updates, the WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists of the entrance exam. The general merit rank (GMR) list will be prepared for both paper 1 and 2. The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list will be prepared based on paper 2.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will hold the entrance exam for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology courses offered by the participating institutions of the state.

Notably, the lower age limit to apply for WBJEE 2021 is 17. However, there is no upper age limit for the entrance examination. But for the Marine Engineering admission, the upper age limit is 25 years, as on December 31, 2021.

How to fill WBJEE application form

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Register and generate your login credentials.

Step3: After generating login credentials, login and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.