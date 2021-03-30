WBJEE 2021 Registration: Students must note that the registrations for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) will close today itself. It will close by 6 PM today. Hence, students are advised to do the registration at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in today itself if they want to get admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in the participating institutions. It must be noted that the tentative date for the WBJEE 2021 is July 11. The aspiring candidates must be Indian citizens to appear for WBJEE 2021. Part of the eligibility criteria, the candidates need to pass Class 12 final examination or should be appearing it in 2021. Moreover, the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) candidates are also eligible to apply for only unreserved seats in all India quota. The lower limit to apply for WBJEE is 17 years. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply | Check Other Details Here

WBJEE 2021: Here’s how to apply Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How To Register And Documents Required

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts on Feb 23, Main Exam on July 11 | Here’s How to Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Register and generate your login credentials

Step3: After generating login credentials, login and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form

As per updates, the WBJEE 2021 will be held in two parts– Paper-1 will be Mathematics and paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. Both papers will be of 100 marks. Each question will be scored for 01 mark while each incorrect answer will cost 25 per cent marks.

Once the entrance exam is over, the WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists. The general merit rank (GMR) list will be prepared for both papers 1 and 2. The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list will be prepared based on paper 2.

Candidates need to know that the PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes, except for Jadavpur University which will use the GMR list for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.