WBJEE Registration Date 2021: The registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will begin on February 23. As per updates from the official website, WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11, 2021. Now the aspirants can apply for the entrance examination on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the main instructions about the online application process of WBJEE, along with the information bulletin, has already been released on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Every year, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) conducts the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

WBJEE 2021: Here’s how to apply

Once the WBJEE 2021 application form is released, candidates will be able to apply by following the steps mentioned below to register online:

1) Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2) Register and generate your login details.

3) After generating login credentials, login to fill up the application form,

4) Fill up the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2021 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam last year was held on February 2, and results were announced in August. Around 99 per cent of the total 73,119 candidates qualified in the entrance exam.