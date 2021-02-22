WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is going to start the registrations for WBJEE 2021 tomorrow i.e. February 23, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the board will accept the applications for online registrations till March 03, 2021. The board will subsequently start the online application form correction on March 24, 2021. Candidates will be allowed to make specific corrections in the online application form till March 26, 2021. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Registration Starts on Feb 23, Main Exam on July 11 | Here’s How to Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

Soon after the commencement of the registration process, candidates can visit the official website of the board i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in to complete the process. WBJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021 in two shifts. Also Read - WBJEE 2021 Exam Date To Be Held on 11 July, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is the gateway to admission to Undergraduate programs in the Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy courses. WBJEE Board has published detailed guidelines to fill up the application form online starting tomorrow.

Aspirants are advised to read the instructions available at the website wbjeeb.nic.in before proceeding to fill up the application form online.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves for the examination:

STEP 1: Visit the website wbjeeb.nic.in.

STEP 2: Candidates can see the direct link to apply online for the exam at the homepage of the website

STEP 3: Fill the online registration form

STEP 4: Enter their name, parent’s name, gender, domicile, date of birth etc. on the online application form

STEP 5: Candidates must note that this information cannot be modified during the online form correction stage.

Once the registration is completed, candidates are issued an application number. Using the application number and the password set during the registration, one can log in to fill up the application form at a later stage before the last date.

For WBJEE 2021 registrations, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 (and other banking charges). For SC/ST and OBC A/B candidates, the application fee amount is Rs 400.

Documents required to apply for WBJEE 2021

While candidates have to fill up the application form by uploading scanned images of the recent passport-sized photograph & signature, certain supporting documents must be referred to in order to fill up the form correctly.