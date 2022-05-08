WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will end the WBJEE 2022 answer key objection procedure today, May 8, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key within the time period provided, through the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per question as a fee to raise a challenge/objection against the published model WBJEE 2022 answer key.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Eligibility, Other Details

It is to be noted that the fee is non-refundable and can be paid through digital payment modes – net banking/credit card/debit card. "WBJEE will review all the challenges and take final decision. The Boards decision will be final and no further communication/ request/appeal will be entertained. Score and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys," reads the official notice.

WBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Here’s How to Download/ Challenge

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board – wbjee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘WBJEE’ option.

Click on the link “View/ Challenge Model Answer Key”

Enter the valid login credentials and click on the login button.

The screen with tentative answers will be displayed in PDF format.

Challenge the answer key

Download the file as pdf and take a print of the same to calculate your score.

Alternatively, candidates can challenge the answer key by clicking on the direct link given here.