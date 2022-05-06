WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday released the official WBJEE 2022 answer key on wbjeeb.nic.in. Now that the answer key has been released, the candidates can download it from the official website using application number and password.Also Read - WBJEE Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How to Download, Direct Link

The candidates must know that the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key contains accurate answers to all the questions asked in West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2022.

As per the official notification, the candidates can raise objections against the preliminary WBJEE answer key till May 8. After the objection window is closed, the authorities will release the final WBJEE exam answer key 2022. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500/- per question as a fee to raise a challenge or objection against the published model WBJEE 2022 answer key. The fee is non-refundable and can be paid through digital payment modes – net banking/credit card/debit card.

The answer key is released after the WBJEE 2022 Exam was concluded on 30th April. This WBJEE Answer Key 2022 is provisional and has been released by the board on the official exam portal.

Here’s how to download WBJEE Answer Key 2022

Candidates can follow below steps to download the answer key of WBJEE 2022.

Visit the official website – wbjee.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link.

Enter the valid login credentials and click on the login button.

WBJEE 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the file as pdf and take a print of the same to calculate your score.

Here’s how to Challenge WBJEE Answer Key 2022?