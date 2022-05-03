WBJEE 2022: The answer key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board 2022 (WBJEE 2022) is expected to be released soon. The WBJEE 2022 was successfully conducted on April 30, 2022. Candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2022 can check the answer key on the official WBJEEB website – wbjeeb.nic.in, after it is uploaded there.Also Read - West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider 45-Day Summer Vacation Order Amid Heatwave

Once the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key is made available, candidates can follow the process given below to know how to download the answer key. After the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key is released, candidates will be given time to raise their objections and challenge the tentative answer key.

WBJEE 2022: How to download the Answer Key

Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘WBJEE Answer Key 2022’

Enter your login credentials

Download the WBJEE Answer key

Take a print out for future references

The West Bengal Board has not provided any official date for the released of WBJEE 2022 Answer key. However, candidates can expect it to be released soon in the coming next days.

WBJEE 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 in two shifts. Paper 1– Math was held from 11 AM to 1 PM and Paper 2– Physics and Chemistry were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Once the answer key is released, direct links will be updated here.