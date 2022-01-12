WBJEE 2022 Registration Extended: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on Wednesday extended the last date of submitting the online applications for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 till January 16, up to 6:00 PM. The official notification read, ”In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates, the last date of online application has been extended till January 16, 2022 (Sunday) 6:00 P.M.”Also Read - DSEU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Lecturer, Other Posts on dseu.ac.in | Here's How to Apply

The WBJEE exam will be conducted on April 23, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Notably, the exams will be held in offline and in pen-and-paper mode. The Board will conduct OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as self-financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

WBJEE 2022: Important Date

Event Date Tentative date to start online application 24th December 2021. Tentative date of examination April 23, 2022

How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.in .

. Now, Click on the direct link to fill the application form, available on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details to complete WBJEE-2022 registration.

Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the required amount of the application fee and submit the form.

Save, download and take the printout of the WBJEE application form for future use.

Application fee: As per the WBJEE official notice, candidates belonging to the General Category must pay Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas those applying under SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B categories must pay a sum of Rs 400. Note, the application fee is non-refundable. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Board. The lower age limit of a candidate is 17 years as of December 31, 2022. A candidate should have been born or before December 31, 2005. Note, there is no upper age limit to apply.

WBJEE-2022: Check New Notification Here

WBJEE-2022: Click here to read the official Notification