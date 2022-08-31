WBJEE 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will end the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration in on September 1 that is tomorrow. The candidates can now complete the registration of WBJEE counselling 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in latest by tomorrow. The candidates must know that the WBJEE 2022 counselling process consists of registration, filling choices and payment of counselling fees. Another important thing to remember is that JEE Main qualified candidates can also participate in WBJEE counselling 2022.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow: Check Steps to Download Rank Card

The registration, fee payment and choice filling for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Counselling for 2022 admission are currently underway. According to the WBJEE counselling 2022 schedule, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 7. Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared on June 17| Here's How to Check

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Here’s How To Register

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2022 — wbjeeb.nic.in Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Results To Be Declared Soon; Know How to Download at wbjeeb.nic.in

Register online by filling the application form with names, roll numbers

Pay the WBJEE 2022 counselling fee in online mode

Select the preferred college and course

Submit the West Bengal JEE counselling form

In order to register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.

The candidates must note that the WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.