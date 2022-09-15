WBJEE 2022 Counselling round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE Board, on Thursday released the round 2 seat allotment result. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. wbjee.nic.in. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the scores.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Counselling Latest Update: Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow. Check Details on wbjeeb.nic.in

Those candidates who get shortlisted in the WBJEE Counseling Round 2 will be asked to make the payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to the institute allotted for document verification and admissions.

WBJEE 2022 round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads seat allotment result round 2 for WBJEE 2022 counselling

Candidates will have to enter the required details mentioned above

Post logging in, the seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result

WBJEE 2022 round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here are some of the key details

Reporting to allotted institutes should be done between September 15 and September 19, 202.

Opting for Mop Up Round will be done between September 21 and September 23, 2022.

WBJEE will publish the result of the mop-up round seat allotment on September 27.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions and other details regarding the seat allotment process before proceeding ahead to avoid any errors and confusion.