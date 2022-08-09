WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE counseling dates anytime soon. Once the dates are announced, candidates who have qualified the WBJEE 2022 exam will be able to register for the counselling procedure by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Earlier on Monday, the Board released a detailed WBJEE 2022 Counselling notification. “All aspects of the Counselling(registration, choice filling, allotment, payment of seat, acceptance fee, provisional admission, etc) will be in the centralized online process only. Candidates can register only at the beginning of the first round. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Important Dates

Tentative date to start online registration: Will be intimated in due course.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Procedure

There will be two separate unconnected phases of counselling.

Phase 1: For WBJEE-2022 Rank holder for admission into engineering. technology, pharmacy course. Phase 2: For WBJEE-2022 Rank holders for admission into Architecture Course and for JEE(M) rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE(M) candidates in various courses.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Check Number of Rounds

There will be three rounds of Counselling namely, Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-up. Registration is allowed only at the beginning of the 1 st round. It is to be noted that registration is mandatory for counseling and admission. For more details, check the official notification below

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Fee

A candidate must pay Rs 500 as a registration fee.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How to Register

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Register for WBJEE 2022 Counselling.” Enter the registration details. Pay the counselling fee. Select the Institution and course of your choice. On the basis of preference, merit, and availability, seats will be allotted. The document verification process will begin. Later, the candidate needs to reach the allotted institution for admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.