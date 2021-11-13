WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Saturday announced the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations or WBJEE 2022 exam date on the official website. As per the notification, the exam would be conducted on April 23, 2022. Candidates would be able to find more details on wbjeeb.nic.in. Notably, the exams will be held in offline and in pen-and-paper mode.

However, the candidates can expect the registration process to begin in the last week of December on wbjeeb.nic.in. The detailed notification about WBJEE 2022 examination is expected to be released anytime soon by the authority which will contain WBJEE syllabus, exam pattern, exam centres and more will be announced through brochures.

WBJEE 2022 Date

Event Date Online registration starts 4th week of December, Tentative WBJEE 2022 April 23, 2022

Notably, the WBJEE 2022 Exam registration process will be held in online format and form filling process will include steps such as registration, filling of online mode, uploading of relevant documents, and payment of application fee.

This time, the WBJEE 2022 exam will be held in OMR sheet and the WBJEE 2022 would be conducted for the admission of candidates to various Undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, Architecture of different educational institutions within West Bengal.

In the exam papers, the candidates would be asked questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.