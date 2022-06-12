WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board(WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2022 Result on Friday, June 17, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the result through the official website of the Board — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2022 rank card from 4:00 PM on June 17, 2022.The Board has conducted the WBJEE 2022 exam on April 30, 2022.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside

"The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022, for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy degree courses will be declared on June 17, 2022," reads the official notice.

As per the earlier notification, the WBJEE 2022 Answer Key was released on May 6. Students were an opportunity to raise objections against the preliminary WBJEE answer key till May 8, 2022. They were required to pay Rs 500 per question as a fee to raise a challenge or objection against the published model WBJEE 2022 answer key.

WBJEE 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Result

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board – wbjee.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ WBJEE 2022 Result ’ available on the homepage.

’ available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on the login button.

Your WBJEE 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

WBJEE 2022: Check Other Details Here

WBJEEB has conducted an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared HERE